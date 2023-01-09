Former Chamber of Commerce boss is appointed head of MCESD

Former Chamber of Commerce head David Xuereb will be heading the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Xuereb, who is an architect by profession, will serve as the MCESD’s seventh chairperson, taking the place of James Pearsall.

The decision was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul, who said the appointment was made after consultation with the social partners.

The MCESD is a consultation forum that brings together unions and employer organisations.

Xuereb was president of the Chamber between 2019 and 2021. He was later appointed by government as chairman of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

Perit Xuereb has led established companies and has been trusted with major projects both in Malta and abroad.

Over the years, he was also highly active in the areas of sustainable design and the green economy and has taught and been asked to give presentations at several universities and institutions, with a particular focus on sustainability, the environment and climate change.

Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul thanked the outgoing chair and wished Xuereb well. “I am convinced that he will be giving his maximum to continue strengthening social dialogue in the best interests of the common good,” Ellul said.