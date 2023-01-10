Vandals of Siggiewi restaurant apologise and replace planters

A vandal driver has replaced all three stone planters outside Marilù's restaurant in Siggiewi that he destroyed the night before when driving his pick-up truck over them.

Marilù's restaurant said on Tuesday that following a police report, everyone involved in the vandal act confessed to the police, apologised and acted immediately to replace the planters.

The unknown driver, accompanied by at least two other passengers, had smashed the stone planters that decorated the outside of Marilù's restaurant situated in the main square next to the church.

The incident was captured on CCTV at the eatery. It showed a silver pick-up truck coming to a halt, reversing, and turning towards the pavement before driving onto the stone planters in front of the restaurant.

“The perpetrators owned up and admitted to the incident assuring police investigators that it was neither intentional, malicious intent nor intended vandalism,” said the restaurant in a social media post on Tuesday. The identity of the perpetrators remains unkown.

The restaurant said the driver contacted the business, apologised, and offered to repair all three pots.

“We agreed for them to replace the pots instead of paying... and since we wished for three vintage Maltese ħwat of the same size... the driver and his friends actually got xorok, dug them in their garage and replaced everything during the night,” added the restaurant.

Once the restaurant uploaded the CCTV footage on Facebook and a police report was made, numerous others offered their own footage and images.

While praising the Siggiewi community, the restaurant also expressed gratitude to the police for their prompt assistance in finding the driver.

“Thanks to some off-duty police officer who contacted us right away to assist us in locating the driver, the community police officer who we found outside our door this morning after checking on the damage on his own initiative, and police inspector 1585 from the Zebbug Police Station together with his team who have been extremely helpful and in constant contact with us about the next steps,” said the restaurants.

The restaurant verified that no charges will be filed and that it looks forward to creating a lovely community where people can enjoy good coffee, warm teas, cosy lunches, great wine and dinners in style.