We used ChatGPT to write an article about ChatGPT

The below text was written by ChatGPT after feeding it comments from several local experts in AI. The only changes made to the text are corrections to the title of one expert and changes to reflect a British-English style of writing. Read our original, human-written article on ChatGPT here.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, a powerful AI tool that has the ability to analyse text and generate personalized responses, has the potential to change the way we work, study, and live. However, its integration into the education system has sparked a debate over the potential consequences of using AI-assisted writing in assessments.

According to Alex Grech, a consultant and academic, "At face value, OpenAI's ChatGPT is a game-changer for education. The soothsayers are bleating that it represents the end of essay-writing and assessments, with AI-assisted writing ushering a new age of cheating and plagiarism which cannot be detected by the likes of Turnitin. The temptation is to ban access to ChatGPT over proprietary school networks or even go back to pen and paper exams."

Despite this concern, Grech also notes that the technology's ability to use normal language queries and commands to produce seemingly personalized results makes it a valuable tool for education. He suggests that ChatGPT can be used to enhance students' digital literacy and critical thinking skills. "I will be using ChatGPT with my first year communication students on project work. I will incorporate it as another ground-breaking tool to help young people become digitally-literate and critical thinkers, on their lifelong learning pathways," he says.

Alexiei Dingli, a professor of AI, also notes the potential of ChatGPT to change the way we work, study, and live. He states, "ChatGPT is a powerful AI tool that has the potential to change the way we work, study, and live. Its ability to analyze text, summarise articles, extract key points, and rewrite them concisely makes it an invaluable tool for anyone looking to quickly and easily understand complex information. This makes it particularly useful for businesses and individuals in a wide range of industries."

Dingli also notes the tool's human-like replies, cost-effectiveness (free so far), and ease of use also make it accessible to anyone, which has led to a rapid adoption rate, with over 1 million users trying the tool in the first week of its release and its rapid rise ever since.

"The potential impact of ChatGPT on the education system highlights the need for a reevaluation of traditional teaching methods and the integration of new technologies," Grech concludes. "It may take a disruptive technological development like the chatbot to force the education system to adopt more deeply human approaches to teaching and learning."

The integration of ChatGPT into the education system has also sparked a debate among linguists and language experts. Albert Gatt, a Linguistics professor at the University of Malta, comments that "ChatGPT is a powerful tool that has the ability to process large amounts of language data and generate coherent and fluent text. However, this doesn't mean that it has a deep understanding of the meaning and context of the text it generates. The output of the model can be impressive, but there's a danger of relying too much on it, especially in the field of education, where understanding and critical thinking are key."

This sentiment is echoed by Patrick Camilleri, a lecturer specialising in AI in education, who states "ChatGPT may be able to generate impressive text but it can't replace human understanding and critical thinking. The use of this tool in the classroom may lead to a decrease in students' ability to critically analyse and evaluate information. Education should focus on teaching students to think for themselves and not to rely on AI to do the thinking for them."

It is important to note that ChatGPT, while powerful, it is not a replacement for human understanding and critical thinking. Its use in the education system should be carefully evaluated to ensure that it is not used to replace these important skills.

The integration of ChatGPT into the education system has sparked a debate over its potential consequences, with some experts highlighting the potential for increased cheating and plagiarism, while others see it as a valuable tool for enhancing students' digital literacy and critical thinking skills. However, as Gatt and Camilleri point out, it is important to be aware of the tool's capabilities and limitations and use it with caution in the classroom.