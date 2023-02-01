Updated | Teacher in Gozo school suffers broken arm in assault by student, ministry investigating

The Malta Union of Teachers has reported that a teacher suffered a broken arm when he was assaulted by a student in a school in Gozo on Tuesday.

The MUT said it fears the injury may lead to a permanent disability.

The union condemned the incident, which is being investigated by the police.

After meeting with the Education Ministry on Wednesday morning, the MUT said that the ministry will be setting up a committee to establish the facts of the case.

The MUT also proposed setting up a review board to analyse the situations being faced by educators in resource centres. The ministry accepted this request, and the MUT will have a representative on this board.

"This should lead to the necessary recommendations to better the situation.