Nationalist Party nominates Stefan Caruana as organisational secretary after latest resignation

Stefan Caruana is nominated to succeed Rudolph Marmara as the Nationalist Party's organisational secretary.

General secretary Michael Piccinino will propose Caruana to the party executive, the PN said on Tuesday.

Caruana, a theatre studies lecturer, began serving in the Gudja local council in 2013. He was re-elected in 2019. Caruana was also a candidate in the last general election.

Caruana is the nephew of Raymond Caruana, a PN activist who was murdered in 1986 at the Gudja PN club in a drive-by shooting perpetrated by Labour thugs.

The post became vacant after Rudolph Marmara resigned just 18 months after being appointed. Marmara's resignation followed that of several other party officials, some of which have not been replaced yet. Marmara cited personal reasons for his decision to quit.

The party thanked Marmara, who is staying on until Caruana takes over.

The position of organisational executive secretary was created in 2020 as part of a revision to the PN statute.