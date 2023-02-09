Airport VIP lounge drop ceiling collapses after water leak
Travellers looking to make use of the Malta International Airport’s VIP lounge have been advised to avoid the area • One person injured in the collapse
The Malta International Airport’s VIP lounge drop ceiling has collapsed after a water leak.
A spokesperson told MaltaToday that an individual suffered minor injuries having been present during the collapse.
Other individuals who were also using the VIP area are currently in shock.
The water leak is a result of the torrential weather which is currently sweeping the Maltese islands.
The spokesperson said the lounge has been closed indefinitely, and members will be informed accordingly.