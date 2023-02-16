Updated | Power back in Gozo as contractor damages cables in Mellieħa

Electricity is back in Gozo after the whole island had its electricity cut off on Thursday morning.

A contractor working in Mellieħa damaged high-voltage underground cables supplying the island on Thursday, leaving Gozo without electricity.

Enemalta has since restored electricity supply to the island through an alternative connection which was not impacted by Thursday's incident.

Engineers and technicians are still working to repair the damaged 33kV cables as soon as possible.

Enemalta warned that short electricity supply interruptions in parts of Gozo may be required later on Thursday.

This comes on the eve of the Carnival weekend when many travels to Gozo to celebrate.

In recent weeks unforeseen power disruptions were also recorded in numerous regions of Malta while the end of last week saw Malta and Gozo left without power after the fierce Helios storm.