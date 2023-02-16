The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has issued a product recall for ‘NeBeans’ Captain America costume for babies.

The product was recalled over a long fabric cord which poses a risk of strangulation.

“This costume does not comply with General Product Safety Directive requirements and applicable European standards,” said MCCAA.

Consumers who bought this product are being asked to refrain from using it and, where possible, return them to the retailer from where they bought it. Retailers are obliged to replace the product.