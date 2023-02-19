Majority against high-rise developments in the country

A slight majority say they oppose the development of high-rise buildings in any region of the country, a survey published on Sunday shows.

53.7% of participants say they do not want the construction of high-rise developments anywhere in the country, while 26.7% say development should be restricted to certain areas in Malta.

The survey, published on newspaper Illum, showed that 15.9% feel high-rise buildings should be permitted anywhere in the country. The remaining 3.6% feel the developments should be restricted to one locality.

The Gozitan region saw the highest opposition to high-rise developments anywhere in the country. 67.8% said they oppose the developments of skyscrapers anywhere in the country, while 14.1% said they should be restricted to certain areas in the country.

14.1% said high-rise developments should be allowed anywhere in Malta.

The survey showed younger age groups are more open to the idea of high-rise developments.

Only 37.9% of people aged 16 to 35 are opposed to the idea of high-rise buildings anywhere in the country, which is relatively low when compared to the 71.2% of people aged over 65.

43.8% of people aged 16-35 feel the development of high-rise buildings should be restricted to specific regions, a high percentage when compared to the 19% of over 65s.

The majority of females (63.2%) are also opposed to the construction of high-rise buildings anywhere in Malta, with only 44% of males voicing their opposition.

37% of male respondents and 25.5% of female respondents feel they should be restricted to certain regions in the country.