menu

Majority against high-rise developments in the country

53.7% say they do not want the development of high-rise buildings anywhere in the country, while 26.7% say developments should be restricted to certain regions in Malta

marianna_calleja
19 February 2023, 6:00pm
by Marianna Calleja

A slight majority say they oppose the development of high-rise buildings in any region of the country, a survey published on Sunday shows.

53.7% of participants say they do not want the construction of high-rise developments anywhere in the country, while 26.7% say development should be restricted to certain areas in Malta.

The survey, published on newspaper Illum, showed that 15.9% feel high-rise buildings should be permitted anywhere in the country. The remaining 3.6% feel the developments should be restricted to one locality.

The Gozitan region saw the highest opposition to high-rise developments anywhere in the country. 67.8% said they oppose the developments of skyscrapers anywhere in the country, while 14.1% said they should be restricted to certain areas in the country.

14.1% said high-rise developments should be allowed anywhere in Malta.

The survey showed younger age groups are more open to the idea of high-rise developments.

Only 37.9% of people aged 16 to 35 are opposed to the idea of high-rise buildings anywhere in the country, which is relatively low when compared to the 71.2% of people aged over 65.

43.8% of people aged 16-35 feel the development of high-rise buildings should be restricted to specific regions, a high percentage when compared to the 19% of over 65s.

The majority of females (63.2%) are also opposed to the construction of high-rise buildings anywhere in Malta, with only 44% of males voicing their opposition.

37% of male respondents and 25.5% of female respondents feel they should be restricted to certain regions in the country.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.