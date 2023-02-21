Planning Ministry launches consultation on proposed amendments to construction safety law

A public consultation on proposed amendments to the law which regulates minimum health and safety requirements on construction sites was launched on Tuesday by the Planning Ministry and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

The proposals, amending the Legal Notice 88 of 2018, will give project supervisors all the necessary powers at construction sites “to fulfil their responsibilities.”

In a statement, the ministry explained anyone undertaking a development or construction project will be obligated to appoint a project supervisor to oversee the design and execution of the project.

A new non-liability clause is being added so no civil action or other proceedings for damages may be instituted by duty holders against these project supervisors for an act done in pursuance of the regulations unless the project supervisor acted in a negligent manner.

Additionally, the roles and responsibilities of contractors, self-employed persons and workers are being better explained for added clarity, the Ministry said.

A copy of the proposed amendments can be found on the OHSA’s website.

Any person or entity who wishes to make any comments on the proposed prescribed rules is invited to do so by contacting the OHSA at 17 Edgar Ferro Street, Pieta’ PTA 1533 or by email at [email protected]. The deadline for submissions is the 30th of March 2023.