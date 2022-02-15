From Vitals, to where... timeline of a privatisation gone wrong

A genuine will to improve the Maltese healthcare system, or a deal tainted with corruption?

MaltaToday maps out the Vitals and Steward deals which have dominated the country’s news cycle over the last eight years.

In a 2014 cabinet reshuffle, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s decision to appoint Konrad Mizzi as the country’s health minister signalled the start of the hospital's privatization saga.

Yet, from failed concession milestones to a police raid at the former PM’s Burmarrad residence, to a civil court case opened by the former Nationalist leader Adrian Delia, the timeline gives a clear picture on how the situation has evolved with this maligned privatisation of state hospitals.