Opposition to request urgent debate on Steward court ruling, calls demonstration for Monday

The Opposition will be requesting an urgent debate in parliament on Monday on the court judgment that annulled the hospitals concession agreement.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also called on the public to demonstrate outside parliament and voice their opposition to crooked and fraudulent behaviour.

“Next Monday, is our first opportunity, to insist on an immediate discussion in parliament in regards to all material of national importance as emerged from court today,” Grech said when addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon alongside Adrian Delia and Stephen Spiteri.

This comes after Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale delivered a damning ruling against Vitals/Steward Healthcare, annulled the hospitals contract and ordered the buildings be returned to the State.

Grech noted that by joining the PN on Monday, the public would be backing the PN's appeal and demonstrating to the government that "it's never appropriate to protect the crooked and fraudulent."

Reacting to former prime minister Joseph Muscat's comments in which he shifted responsibility for the hospitals deal onto Cabinet, Grech said either Muscat or Health Minister Chris Fearne is lying. “Chris Fearne said in court, the hospitals deal never made it to Cabinet. Why is Muscat shifting the blame on them?”

Grech said the Opposition will ensure that the government obeys the court ruling. "But we also expect the police commissioner and the Attorney General to start performing their jobs," he added.

On his part, the PN MP Adrian Delia emphasised that the court ruling made legal history. "Future generations will be told of the blatant theft of public funds and property as a result of a dishonest deal signed by a Labour government," Delia said.

