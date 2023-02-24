menu

Customs intercepts €36,014 in undeclared cash

The passenger was en-route to Moscow via Istanbul

24 February 2023, 8:28pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo

A Russian passenger was found to be carrying €36,014 in undeclared cash at the MIA departures lounge on Friday.

The passenger, who was en-route to Moscow via Istanbul, was stopped by Customs officials during a routine currency check.

The man was referred to the Police and arraigned in court today and was fined €14,357 after pleading guilty.

€10,000 of the total sum were returned to the passenger with the rest being placed in a safety depository for further investigation.

