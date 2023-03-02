Moviment Graffitti insists ‘sheep farm’ application should be turned down by authorities

NGO Moviment Graffitti have insisted on the revocation of the permit for the infamous "sheep farm" in the previously pristine Ħżejjen valley in Bidnija.

“We are 100% certain that the permit should never have been granted. It breaches several policies which were not even mentioned in the planning application process,” the NGO said.

“Moviment Graffitti has noted the public relations offensive made by the applicant of the huge building purporting to be a sheep farm in Bidnija Valley. The media agency which is acting on behalf of Jason Vella said that he had been misunderstood and that there was never any intention to turn it into a hotel,” it said.

Moviment Graffitti said the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had also filed its objections to the project, saying the permit was granted there were several piecemeal minor amendments making the place more akin to a hotel.

“Then there was the application by a company to effectively use it for hospitality purposes. This application was originally filed by a previously unknown company - Bidnija Farming Enterprise Ltd. – connected to a certain Dr. Peter Bernard Carbonaro, a person whose name appears as director for three other companies registered in Malta which are all linked to trustee shareholding companies registered in Cyprus,” the statement read. “The shareholder of the company and the application’s architect is Mr Konrad Bezzina. Mr Bezzina is involved in several other companies unrelated to agriculture and also served as a former member of the Building and Construction Agency’s building regulations board.”

The NGO said another applicant has “popped back in” saying the place was always intended for sheep.

“We will not be fooled. We stand by our request for the revocation of a building which should never have been built there,” the NGO said.

