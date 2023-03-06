PN slams public broadcaster’s lack of impartiality in news reports

Nationalist Party representatives on Monday affixed a placard with the Labour Party’s television station logo onto a sign outside the PBS studios in Gwardamanġa.

Aimed at highlighting the PN’s views on what they claim is a lack of impartiality by the state broadcaster, a ONE logo was stuck to a column outside the PBS building.

The stunt comes after a court ruled that both the Public Broadcasting Services and the Broadcasting Authority breached the PN’s rights in handling complaints by the party.

Addressing a press conference outside the PBS building, party secretary general Michael Piccinino said the public broadcaster can no longer be “Super One 2”, referencing the television station’s old name.

“The party will keep on insisting action is taken against those who took the decision to silence the PN,” he said.

Piccinino insisted the public broadcaster delivers a balanced and impartial message to its viewers.

Broadcasting spokesperson Graham Bencini said public funds should be used to reflect the freedom of expression, and “not for Robert Abela’s government”.

He said the PN will keep on insisting so that news reports on the national broadcaster are loyal to the truth.