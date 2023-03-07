Italian student caught etching letters on Ġgantija temples

An 18-year-old Italian student visiting Gozo’s historic Ġgantija temples was caught etching his initials on one of the main doorways of the Neolithic monument.

The student was visiting the site as part of a school trip, and was caught in the act by a security guard. The police were immediately summoned on site, and was arraigned during an urgent session of the Gozo Court held yesterday, where he admitted to the charges brought against him.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment suspended for four years, which is the maximum period permitted by law, and to a fine of €15,000.

Heritage Malta has unreservedly condemned the act of vandalism.

“Heritage Malta, having invested considerably over the past months in the enhancement of security at its museums and sites, voices its satisfaction at the timely intervention of the security officer involved in yesterday’s incident,” it said.