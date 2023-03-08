New fast ferry schedule starts today

A new extended fast ferry schedule starts today, as the service will be extended into the evening.

The extension was announced by Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri earlier this week.

The two operators, Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Gozo, offer 45-minute trips from Valletta to Gozo. Both operators share the same schedule.

From Wednesday 8 March, to Saturday 30 April, the first trip from Mgarr will depart at 5:45am, 15 minutes earlier than the old schedule. The first trip from Valletta will depart at 6:45am.

The last trip from Mgarr will now depart from 9:15pm, while the last trip from Valletta will depart at 8:45pm.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the last ferry trips from Mġarr and Valletta will depart at 10.45 pm.

New bus schedule

In order to cater for the new fast ferry schedule, Malta Public Transport announced a new bus schedule with increased frequencies.

The new schedule offers fast ferry passengers the ability to connect seamlessly with Malta Public Transport bus services at the Ferry Landing site in Lascaris Ditch in Valletta, to commute to Valletta Bus Terminal, Mater Dei Hospital, the University of Malta, and MCAST Paola.

Gozo Tourism Association welcomes new schedule

The Gozo Tourism Association, which has been critical from day one of the reduced schedule for the Fast Ferry, welcomed efforts from the authorities for the extended winter schedule.

“The GTA hopes discussions for an agreement on a Public Service Obligation contract between the government and the EU are positively concluded soon,” Paul Scicluna said. “The socio-economic aspiration of Gozo depends totally on its connectivity. Therefore, every effort is to be sought and encouraged to ensure improved and alternative connectivity.”