TikTok blocked on government devices just like other social networking sites

The Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA) has blocked the popular social media app TikTok on all government devices unless users have a ‘Standards Plus’ internet package.

Concerns have grown throughout the world that the software may be used for espionage by Beijing-linked groups, with huge data leaks to China, or critical information falling into the wrong hands.

The Maltese government has been discussing the ramifications of TikTok for transparency and privacy policies.

Whereas the United States has labelled TikTok an “addictive drug”, the European Commission believes TikTok spied on journalists by utilising their IP addresses.

TikTok, whose parent company is Chinese-owned ByteDance, has been banned from electronic devices managed by the US House of Representatives. And the European Council, as well European Parliament secretary-general Alessandro Chiocchetti, has instructed that TikTok be removed from work devices by 20 March.

In comments to MaltaToday, MITA revealed that technical conversations, especially on TikTok, had already taken place, saying that for the time being it is currently only restricted from certain government devices, the same as other social networking sites.

“The dangers associated with TikTok may be grouped as data gathering, personal identifiable, possible software tampering by TikTok users’ devices, and possible manipulation of material designed to influence public opinion,” MITA told MaltaToday.

TikTok usage via a web browser, according to the public entity, has a risk profile comparable to other website-based social media because it is completely confined within a web browser. “These scenarios are common to most similar applications so the risk would be compounded by the way privacy/transparency policies are written and how they are enforced and by who.”

A spate of complaints filed by European authorities contesting the company’s use of Europeans’ data over privacy concerns is fuelling the fury against the video-sharing app, which is used by over 250 million Europeans.

Ongoing probes, including Ireland, Romania and Italy, are costing the social media firm, millions in fines.

Several nations have even fined the app, such as the Dutch data protection regulator, which fined TikTok €750,000 in 2021 for abusing children’s privacy.

Several European countries opted to adopt a different approach. While some countries, such as Belgium and Finland, elected to entirely restrict the app, others chose to wait and assess the situation before making a final decision.

The United Kingdom, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Austria are all keeping an eye on the situation in neighbouring countries before making a decision. In Luxembourg, Bulgaria, and Poland the app is under investigation.