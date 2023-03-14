Ian Borg: Malta committed to remaining an active state in the Commonwealth

Malta is committed to remaining an active Commonwealth member and looks forward to discussions on the future of peace and sustainability, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

Borg made the remarks while attending the Commonwealth Day Ceremony at Westminster Abbey and and Buckingham Palace with other Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers.

This year's Commonwealth Day commemorates the 10th anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II signing the Commonwealth Charter in 2013.

Minister Borg was also present at the Commonwealth flag raising event at the Palace of Westminster, where Malta's flag was symbolically hoisted as one of the Commonwealth's 56 member nations.

Borg also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates alongside High Commissioner of Malta Emmanuel Mallia.