Edwin Grech, father of murdered teenager Karin, laid to rest

Edwin Grech, the former Labour minister and father of murdered teenager Karin Grech has been laid to rest, following a funeral mass in San Ġwann.

Grech, 94, passed away last week with the country’s leaders showering accolades on the man they described as selfless.

The gynaecologist paid the worst price possible with the murder of his daughter for acting as a strike breaker in 1977 when he continued caring for patients at St Luke’s Hospital at the height of the doctors’ dispute.

Grech had been socially ostracised by his medical peers for being a strike-breaker. His 15-year-old daughter, Karin, was killed by a bomb just three days after Christmas 1977 when she opened a booby-trapped parcel at home addressed to her father.

The bomb killed Karin and injured her 10-year-old brother, Kevin,

Nobody has ever been charged with the murder and the case remains unsolved to this very day.

Edwin Grech was given a final send off at the San Ġwann parish church. Opposition leader Bernard Grech, who is Edwin’s nephew, was one of the pallbearers.

The funeral mass was also attended by Prime Minister Robert Abela, other ministers and former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Grech was born in Luqa on 27 September 1928 and was married to Pearl Bryant.