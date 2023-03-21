Enemalta doubles Marsascala distribution centre capacity

Enemalta’s Marsascala distribution centre has doubled its capacity, reinforcing electrical supply in the locality and surrounding areas.

The investment was composed of the extension of the building and the installation of a third transformer with a capacity of 22.5MVA.

The capacity of the distribution centre doubled to 45MVA, allowing for the possibility of carrying out maintenance works on one of the three transformers without interrupting electricity supply to both residents and businesses in the area, when the need arises.

The €3 million investment will see reinforced electricity supply across various localities, from Marsascala to Birżebbuġa, including Żejtun, Żabbar and Marsaxlokk.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli welcomed the investment, committing to the execution of Enemalta’s action plan in reinforcing the country’s distribution system.