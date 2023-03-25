Bernard Grech had been approached by PN leader Adrian Delia to contest MEP election

Opposition and PN leader Bernard Grech revealed that former party leader Adrian Delia had approached him to contest the European Parliament elections before Grech decided to contest for party leader.

During an interview with Andrew Azzopardi on Radio 103 Malta’s Heart on Saturday, Grech said that he considers the former PN leader as a top lawyer and a highly intelligent person.

Asked by Azzopardi whether the two had met before the PN leadership election, Grech said that they had met when Delia had approached him to try and convince him to contest the MEP elections.

Grech became PN leader in October 2020, replacing Delia, who did not manage to survive a tormented three-year period at the realm of the party.

Fresh from a historic victory, where the court annulled the concession of St Luke’s, Karin Grech and the Gozo General hospitals to Steward Healthcare, Delia regained prominence and popularity in the party in recent weeks.

Azzopardi questioned Grech whether the two were now on good terms, considering the shows of force that the duo have been portraying lately.

“I had been saying this for a long time – the party was and is united,” Grech said. “I was concerned for the party, which is why I decided to contest for party leader."

"There are many supporters of Adrian Delia that still believe in him and feel hurt about was happened… We must keep on working to bring the people closer to the party,” Grech said.

Grech was also asked about his future as party leader if PN failed to make inroads during the 2024 MEP elections and lost out on a third seat.

In the face of consistent speculation that European Parliament President Roberta Metsola could replace Grech, the PN leader said he recently spoke at length with her.

“Metsola has a bright future. She is a very capable person, and I would like to see her advance even further in her political career,” Grech said.