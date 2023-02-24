[WATCH] Adrian Delia after court annuls Steward hospitals deal: ‘Malta won. Good prevailed’

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia said today’s court judgment shows ‘one should never stop working in the face of the corruption’.

“This is the Malta we want. Let us believe in justice, in the institutions,” he said in a short statement to the press. “The fight for good, will always win.”

Earlier on Friday, the court nullified all contracts awarded to Vitals and Steward, and ordered all property to be returned to government.

The Nationalist MP had filed the case to get the agreement cancelled in 2018 when still Opposition leader. The case has now come to its end and Judge Francesco Depasquale delivered his judgment on Friday.

Taking to Facebook on Friday afternoon, Delia’s initial reaction was that ‘Malta won’, after the judge rescinded and annulled all three agreements and all their amendments, while ordering the return of all the properties in question.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, Delia admitted having a sleepless night in anticipation of the court ruling.

"This case means so much. It means truth, principles and a fight for what is right," he wrote, adding that it showed that nobody should bow down in front of corruption.

He also hinted at how he was left all alone, possibly even from within the Nationalist Party, to fight this case to have the contract cancelled and the hospitals returned to the public.

"The journey was long. Many times [it was a] solitary journey. But along the way I also found friends, genuine Maltese who believe in what is right; who believed in me and never abandoned me. No words are enough to thank these people," Delia wrote.

He added: "Whatever happens today I have no regrets. Over the past five years I did all I could. If I lose today, I will hurt alone. If, God willing, I win it is the people's victory."