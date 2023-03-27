House starts debating conversion therapy law amendments

Parliament on Monday started debating amendments to the Conversion Therapy legislation so that the promotion or advertising of such practice carries a harsher penalty.

“We believe in a society which is open to everyone, and these amendments ensure our commitment to improving human rights in the country,” Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg said in parliament on Monday.

Conversion therapy refers to any treatment, practice or sustained effort that aims to change, repress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or gender expression.

These practices are already illegal in Malta according to the 2016 Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression Bill.

The bill also includes penalties and jail terms for anyone who offers, performs, or refers a person to any type of conversion procedure.

The proposed bill will amend the advertising aspect of the law, which will be defined as publishing, advertising, displaying, distributing, linking to or circulating any content that promotes or entices people to undergo conversion therapy.

Buttigieg said the practices do not work, and only serve to inflict psychological damage on the individuals who decide to participate in the practice.

She said the right to express one’s self, does not automatically give one the right to speak against legislation enacted in parliament.

“If cocaine is illegal, can you advertise it? No, so the same with gay conversion therapy,” she said.

The MP also said government’s decision to amend the law came after discussions with stakeholders. “We realised the need to define the promotion of such practices.”

Rebecca Buttigieg said the change in mentality when it comes to how people view and treat LGBTIQ+ individuals came after legislation was enacted.

She said other European countries have followed in Malta’s footsteps to enact similar legislation. “This amendment will continue to strengthen our credential among European countries.”

“Rights are rights, and we as legislators must ensure that people are given the rights they deserve. Everyone has the right to live their life the way they want, and love whoever they want,” she said.

