MIA extends Karl Dandler’s term as company chief financial officer

Malta International Airport has announced the extension of the term of its chief financial officer Karl Dandler.

Dandler will retain his current position until 1 September 2025, having been appointed in the role in 2015. Mr Dandler is also a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“Mr Dandler’s understanding of economics and the aviation industry were crucial to the formulation of the company’s strategy to preserve cash flow during the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully navigate the crisis,” MIA said in a statement.

MIA also announced the appointment of Justine Baldacchino as Head of Sustainability and Analytics.

She will be charged with the setting up of environmental targets in relation to climate, waste and water management while leading the effort to reach them, as well as manage the airport’s progression in the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme.

Baldacchino will also continue to oversee the analytics function, leading the company to implement further data-driven improvements.

She is a member of the Company’s Corporate Responsibility Committee and established Malta International Airport’s Environmental Working Group in 2021.

“I would like to thank Karl and Justine for their valuable contributions to the Company so far, and I look forward to working with them at this critical juncture for Malta International Airport. These appointments ensure that there is continuity at a time when we are realising an ambitious €175 million investment plan while gearing up for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive’s increased requirements in relation to ESG,” Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said.