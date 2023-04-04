NGO commissioner revokes order to suspend compliance at YMCA

Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations Jesmond Saliba has announced that despite the fact that police investigations are ongoing, the order to suspend the compliance of YMCA has been revoked.

“This decision has been taken in light of the fact that investigations by this Office have established, amongst other things, that this association has the necessary safeguards with regard to allegations or cases of harassment or allegations of sexual abuse,” Saliba said.

The Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations had received allegations of sexual misconduct by the senior management of YMCA, and has since passed on all information to police.

In a statement last week, Saliba said that the allegations also concerned operational aspects concerning the safety and protection of employees, as well as the treatment of people receiving services from the association.

The Commissioner appointed Charles Cassar to act as administrator and be given executive administrative powers to ensure cooperation with authorities while continuing to offer its usual services without impact.

The Commissioner also asked the Foundation for Social Welfare Services to step in and help Cassar in doing this.

“In the context of this delicate phase of the investigation, Dr Charles Cassar will maintain his role to ensure that the investigative process of the police can continue, while at the same time safeguarding the operations of the organisation together with its executive administration, which includes the CEO,” Saliba said.