Notarial Council wants Emanuel Cuschieri to publicly apologise to Robert Aquilina

The Notarial Council has asked Smash TV presenter Emanuel Cuschieri to publicly apologise to Repubblika President Robert Aquilina.

The council condemned Cuschieri’s recent comments on his programme Linja Diretta, where he singled out Aquilina for providing his services to the Archdiocese of Malta.

“The Council draws the attention of Cuschieri, that the public, including any entity has the right to freely choose any notary, from among the official list that is published every year in the Government Gazette.”

Emanuel Cuschieri, who had resorted to Smash after being removed by Robert Abela from ONE Radio some months ago, questioned the Archdiocese's decision to employ Aquilina about nine years ago.

In a reply to Cuschieri, Aquilina said on Facebook that he serves this entity and all his clients with integrity and honesty.

“Such attacks on democracy are not acceptable,” Aquilina said, adding “this is called fascism.”

“The more time passed, the less time I had for the profession and I never earned a cent from my activism. Which I have accepted without ever complaining.”

Aquilina maintained that contrary to Cuschieri's assertion, he has never "earned a cent" from state-run entities, whether under a Labour or Nationalist government.

Aquilina claimed that Cuschieri is being supported by former prime minister Joseph Muscat to silence him and his friends.

"This will not work. I'll keep collaborating with everyone in our nation who has positive intentions so that we can offer our children a future they can be proud of," Aquilina said.