PN’s first female MP Anne Agius Ferrante dies at 97

The Nationalist Party’s first woman MP, Anne Agius Ferrante, died on Wednesday evening aged 97.

She was the first woman to be elected on the PN ticket in 1980, in a casual election.

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech described Agius Ferrante as “inspiration” to women in politics.

“Anne always encouraged those who feel they can contribute to not let anything get in their way,” Grech said.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also paid tribute to the “trailblazing and formidable” Anne Agius Ferrante.

“The very first thing I did when I was elected as the European Parliament's First Vice-President was to write to her. I thanked her for making the path easier, for enduring so that my generation would not have to, and to promise her that I will play my part in making it easier for those who come after me,” Metsola said.