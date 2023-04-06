The Spring hunting season for quail opens next Monday 10 April, the Gozo ministry has announced.

The national quota is set at 2,400 quails, and there will be no individual quotas for hunters.

Hunters have to immediately report every single quail they kill, while also reporting their hunting effort.

The hunting of quail will be allowed from two hours before sunrise until noon, including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

The ministry also said that any update on the opening of the Turtle Dove hunting season will be announced immediately.

On Thursday, the government filed a reply to the warrant of prohibitory injunction requested by Birdlife.

BirdLife Malta filed a request for a prohibitory injunction in Court against the Maltese government, on Monday, preventing it from issuing the legal notice that effectively would open a spring hunting season for the Turtle-dove, which has a vulnerable status.