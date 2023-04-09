Easter in Malta celebrated with traditional statue runs

Easter Sunday celebrations were held in Malta today in what is the most significant day in the Christian calendar.

The resurrection of Christ was marked by processions in several towns and villages where people traditionally run with the statue of the Risen Christ.

Thousands flocked to the streets where the processions were held to watch men run with the statue along parts of the route as children held up their Easter eggs and figolli to be blessed by the parish priest.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

Easter marks the end of the Lenten period in what is arguably the most important day for Christians. Jesus is said to have risen from the death three days after dying on the cross.

In some communities, the occasion is marked by an all-night Mass, representing a vigil for Christ’s resurrection.

Families generally gather for Easter lunch at home or in restaurants to celebrate, eat and drink together.