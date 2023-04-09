Bormla Easter procession extends a hearty welcome to dignitaries

Robert Abela was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd at the Bormla procession with the statue of the risen Christ.

It was also an occasion for the Prime Minister to meet former president Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and his son Carm, a sitting Nationalist MP.

The Mifsud Bonnici’s are from Bormla and the former president, now 90, made his way through the crowd where he was greeted warmly by the people.

The Bormla procession is a crowd puller with hundreds coming from across Malta to see enthusiasts running with the statue along large tracts of the route.

The crowd also welcomed President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola who was spotted greeting the Prime Minister's wife, Lydia Abela.

