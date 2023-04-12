PN meets with barklori as new jetty threatens traditional water taxi operators

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech met with traditional boatsmen, or barklori, on Wednesday afternoon a week after they voiced concerns on a new jetty that will take over their traditional landing site at Pinto Wharf.

During the meeting, Grech said that the barklori are an integral part of Malta’s cultural product, and the services they provide must continue as is in the interest of the tourism sector.

The barklori offer water taxi services around Malta’s Grand Harbour and the Three Cities, but their services could be at risk.

Infrastructure Malta started preparatory works for pit holes that they intend to dig up at Pinto Wharf.

This disrupted the operations of the barklori, with works initiated with tourists less than a meter away from them.

There is also a barge moored on part of the landing site, blocking access to the jetty where passengers disembark.

Grech insisted that the barklori’s service must be safeguarded, while calling out the Labour government for putting this tradition at risk.

Grech was joined with PN spokespersons Ivan Castillo and Julie Zahra.