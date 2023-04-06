Barklori furious as Pinto Wharf expansion set to push out traditional water taxi operators

Traditional boatsmen, or barklori, protested outside the Customs House in Valletta on Thursday to voice their anger on a new jetty that will take over their traditional landing site at Pinto Wharf.

Boatsmen gathered near the jetty with signs saying "RIP dgħajsa tal-pass", "traitors of Maltese tradition" and "workers forgotten by the Labour government".

As they dropped off tourists at the Valletta jetty to start their protest, they began to explain to passersby why they're protesting.

The boatsmen offer water taxi services around Malta’s Grand Harbour and the Three Cities, but their services could be at risk.

In a statement from their lawyers Fenech & Fenech advocates, l-Għaqda tal-Barklori said that Infrastructure Malta is set on building a new jetty on their traditional landing site.

According to the statement, Infrastructure Malta started preparatory works for pit holes that they intend to dig up on the wharf.

This disrupted the operations of the barklori, with works initiated with tourists less than a meter away from them.

There is also a barge moored on part of the landing site, blocking access to the jetty where passengers disembark.

“Infrastructure Malta were quick to take over the landing site of the barklori, however are dragging their feet when it comes to providing a suitable alternative so that the Barklori can continue to work, provide a good service to tourists, and continue to promote Malta’s cultural heritage.”

“The barklori are not going to accept any alternative that in reality is going to result in disruption and end to their service. The barklori want to work.”

They added that entire communities and generations of barklori have invested their energy and personal finances to keep alive the ‘dgħajsa tal-pass’, the traditional water taxi that sees its heritage date back to Hospitaller rule.

“Should the Government maintain its position of riding roughshod over the barklori, not only will it not be honouring its obligation to protect Malta’s cultural heritage, it will be actively taking steps to eradicate it.”

The Għaqda tal-Barklori are making the following demands: