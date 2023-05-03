Gozo coalition raises alarm over development application in protected area

A coalition of environmental non-governmental organizations (eNGOs) in Gozo have expressed deep concern over the recommendation to approve a block of flats located in a protected area of the island.

The proposed development, located within the Ta’ Kola Windmill and Ġgantija Temples Area of Archaeological Influence, would set a dangerous precedent for the surrounding neighborhood, which is considered part of the cultural landscape and setting of three top heritage sites.

The coalition - including Għawdix, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, and Wirt Għawdex - argues that the development, which is due to be decided upon by the Planning Board on May 4 would have a negative impact on the intangible cultural heritage of the area, which is an important part of the country’s cultural identity. Planning policies, particularly Planning Circular 3/20, protect the context and values of such heritage.

However, the coalition alleges that the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) have ignored relevant policies in their assessments of the development, and have failed to take into account the cumulative impact that the development would have on the surrounding area.

The coalition also notes that landmark court judgments have revoked permits for developments that violated similar policies, and that the Chamber of Architects has issued a directive instructing architects to consider the context of height in the buffer zone of Neolithic temples.

The coalition is calling on the Planning Board to refuse the permit for the development and to adhere to planning policies and court judgments.

The development in question is a 24-apartment block overlooking Ġgantija World Heritage Site, which has generated 1,800 objections.

The SCH initially emphasised that the site, within the Ġgantija Area of Archaeological Importance and 30m of the Grade 1 Mithna Ta’ Kola, as well as within 260m of the Ġgantija World Heritage Site, should “not... negatively impact the perception of the scheduled windmill or Ġgantija.”

Seven months later, the Superintendence declared that the developers’ photomontages do not indicate any significant impact on the perception of the windmill.

