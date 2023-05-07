Abela says planning reform and tax refund cheques, all part of 'commitment for a fairer society'

The Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated the government's commitment to creating a fairer society for all residents during a visit to Balzan and Qormi on Sunday morning.

Speaking to members of the community, Abela emphasised that the government would continue to make decisions that move the country forward and address people's concerns.

"Our work - everything we do - should always aim to strengthen the sense of fairness in our country, where citizens feel valued and heard in a society where everyone moves forward together, rather than at the expense of others," Abela told the crowd.

According to the Prime Minister, the government's focus on economic growth, which Abela’s administration boasts about, shall not come at a cost for the citizen. Therefore, according to the Prime Minister, reforms must be made in planning.

“It is our commitment to justice that drives us to invest in more open spaces, because we believe that a fair Malta is one where families have access to places where they can spend time together and relax after a week of work," Abela added.

Abela also briefly mention the tax refund cheques, which started being paid out this week, describing them as “a reward for hard work.”

He noted how the Opposition is attempting to portray the tax refund as an isolated cheque that makes no significant impact, in an effort to justify their opposition to it. However, the Prime Minister explained that “this aid is one of many initiatives being implemented to address the needs of the people.”

The Prime Minister concluded by stating that the economic strength and social investment of the country will be sustained as long as the Labor Party maintains the trust of the people, and that this trust must be earned through collective effort.

"This is how our country can continue to progress, delivering more for our families and businesses, and fulfilling the promise of a fairer Malta," concluded Abela.