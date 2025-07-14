Identità, Active Ageing and Community Care get new CEOs

New leadership appointments have been announced for the Identità and Active Ageing and Community Care (AACC).

On Monday, government announced Colonel Edric Zahra has been appointed Identità’s new CEO, while the agency’s former CEO, Steve Agius was moved to AACC.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Zahra on his new role, as he extended his gratitude to Agius for his contributions to the agency in previous years.

Government said that Zahra, who was the AFM’s Deputy Commander, brings over 25 years of military service to his new position.

He joined the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) in 1999, undergoing a local cadetship course and further training at the Allievi Ufficiali di Complemento course in Italy.

Throughout his military career, Zahra held numerous local and overseas operational and administrative posts.

Zahra pursued studies at the University of Malta, completing a Diploma in Sports and Leisure, a Bachelor of Arts in Geography and Anthropology, a Bachelor of Laws (Honours), a Master in Maltese Studies, and a Masters in Advocacy.

Meanwhile, government said that Steve Agius’s appointment as CEO of AACC follows Dr. Renzo De Gabriele's leadership of the agency since 2019.

De Gabriele is now appointed as Permanent Secretary within the Parliamentary Secretariat for Active Ageing.