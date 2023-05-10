MCCAA receives 27 flight delay complaints in 2023, with 15 directed at Air Malta

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has successfully facilitated the reimbursement of nine passengers, this year, for their flights being delayed, Consumer Rights Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli confirmed on Wednesday.

“During the period from January 1 to April 24, 2023, MCCAA received a total of 27 complaints regarding flight delays,” Farrugia Portelli said.

The Consumer Rights Minister was answering a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Rebekah Borg, who asked about the total number of complaints the Authority received.

Out of the 27 complaints, nine have been resolved, with affected passengers receiving compensation for the inconveniences they faced. While four complaints were closed due to various reasons, including passenger withdrawals or exceptional circumstances that hindered the airline's liability.

“Currently, there are 14 open complaints under investigation by the Office for Consumer Affairs,” the minister disclosed.

In recent times, social media platforms, particularly Facebook, have seen an upsurge in complaints about flight delays and cancellations.

Among the airlines, Air Malta emerged as the most talked-about. Accidents like bird strikes and aircraft shortages have been discussed extensively on groups such as ‘Are you being served’ and news portals.

In fact, Air Malta had the highest number of complaints registered with the MCCAA, totalling 15. Following behind was WizzAir, with five complaints filed against the Hungarian company. Three complaints were directed at RyanAir, while Lufthansa and Vueling each received two complaints.