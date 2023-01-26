Air Malta flight to Rome encounters bird strike during descent
Updated | The flight has since left Rome at 2:40pm
Updated at 3:21pm
Air Malta flight KM612 encountered a bird strike during its descent into Rome airport on Thursday.
The aircraft iunderwent precautionary technical and safety checks, Air Malta said.
The airline advised customers that the return flight from Rome to Malta, which was scheduled to depart Italy at 10:10am was delayed.
However, it has since departed Rome at 2:40pm and is expected to reach Malta at 4:10pm.