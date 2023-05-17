PN parliamentary group holds urgent meeting hours before protest

Updated with statement from PN

The Nationalist Party parliamentary group is holding an urgent meeting at Party Headquarters in Pietá, a few hours ahead of a protest in front of Parliament at 6pm on Wednesday.

PN MPs are expected to discuss the latest developments concerning former prime minister Joseph Muscat and a course of action for the Opposition.

The call to protest was made on Tuesday by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech following a third damning report from the NAO, where Labour’s handling of the Vitals-Steward hospitals privatisation deal was lambasted once again.

Among other findings, the report details how then-tourism minister Konrad Mizzi misled Cabinet on the side agreement he drafted with Steward, by which government would be liable to pay the company €100 million if a court annulled the contract.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was revealed that Joseph Muscat is being investigated with regards to a payments from Swiss company, SpringX Media and and Accutor Consulting, with the former originally called VGH Europe.

In a statement issued a few hours later, the Nationalist Party stated that the party supports the appeal to Police Commissioner to investigate all parties involved in the hospitals deal. The PN also stated that it expects political responsibility to be shouldered regarding what it's calling Malta's largest fraud case.