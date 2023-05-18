Malta finalising policy on offshore renewable energy systems, Dalli tells MED9 ministers

Malta is currently finalising a policy document focusing on the deployment of offshore renewable energy systems in the country, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli told European ministers at the MED9 summit on Thursday.

The policy document will identify potential zones for implementing offshore renewable energy producers.

Malta is hosting the first ever MED9 meeting of energy ministers hailing from Southern European countries in the Mediterranean.

Energy ministers from Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia, Italy, Portugal, France, Spain and Malta are participating in the summit.

Delivering her opening remark, the Miriam Dalli said investing more in renewables is further aligned with the EU vision, including the revised Renewable Energy Directive that “raised the ambition significantly.”

Speaking on the situation in Malta, the minister said investments in the country’s renewable energy sector have shown encouraging signs. “Eurostat figures show that by the end of 2021 we exceeded our national 2030 target.”

She said the country’s ultimate objective is that of reaching climate neutrality, ensuring a sustainable future.

Floating offshore renewables

Dalli told ministers Malta is considering floating offshore renewables deployment, labelling it a technology that can help the country make the leap needed to ensure a higher share of renewables in its energy mix.

“Malta has carried out a Pre-Market Consultation and we are currently finalising a policy document focusing on the deployment of offshore renewable energy systems,” she said.

Dali said Malta believes EU funds need to be channelled towards innovative renewable energy projects that attract investment across all sea basins, including the Mediterranean.

This, she said, should focus on two fronts - the required financial support for research and innovation in new emerging technologies, and the required financial support for grid developments and proper infrastructure for the production, transmission, and storage of energy.

“Reinforcing efforts to complete and improve our energy interconnections is crucial to safeguard our combined competitiveness, whilst reinforcing the conditions needed to retain and attract new businesses,” she said.

She called on the European Commission to accelerate close cooperation among member states, while facilitating the development of new partnership with other regions.

“Cooperation with North Africa will play a vital role in accelerating the deployment of renewables in the EU,” she said.

Putin’s attempt at blackmailing Europe proved unsuccessful – Commissioner

Delivering her opening remarks, Kadri Simson said the summit could not have come at a better time, with the Commission presenting the RepowerEU plan last year.

Simson said natural gas prices are down to pre-war levels, stating Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt at “blackmailing” Europe have proved unsuccessful.

“One year on we managed what many thought impossible," she said. “We did something right.”

Kadri Simson said around 16 gigawatts of onshore and offshore wind renewables were installed last year. She said renewables produced more electricity than gas in 2022.