PAC testimony of Yorgen Fenech suspended, pending outcome of criminal proceedings

The Public Accounts Committee has agreed to suspend the hearing of alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech, after lawyers requested that he testify only after criminal proceedings against him are over.

Fenech is accused of commissioning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Before Fenech was sworn in, defence lawyer Charles Mercieca informed the committee that the alleged mastermind would not be sworn to testify, saying that the NAO report under discussion pertained to the alleged motive informing the criminal charges against him.

“Since the alleged motive for the crime is the subject under discussion in this committee, we consulted Erskine May, which says ‘committees have suspended inquiries in progress because witnesses have been charged with crimes connected to the subject matter under inquiry…’”

Mercieca said the committee should suspend Fenech’s testimony, pending the outcome of the criminal case against him. At one point, Fenech moved to pass a comment to chairman Darren Carabott, who called him to attention that he could not speak before taking an oath.

“He is fighting for his life in court,” Mercieca told Carabott, saying that was the forum in which Fenech should be made to speak.

After a 10-minute recess, Mercieca verbalised his request for the hearing to be suspended, citing the Erskine May, as well as the Speaker’s rulings of 25 November, 2019, 26 November 2019, and 16 June, 2020.

Mercieca said the compilation of evidence against Fenech had already indicated that matters related to Electrogas contract will form part of the criminal trial against him.

Mercieca however said that Yorgen Fenech wanted to testify before the committee only after the criminal proceedings against him are concluded.

Effectively the PAC hearings on the Electrogas contract will continue until after a criminal court concludes proceedings in the charges against Fenech.

Carabott said in a parting shot that it was something “exceptional” that the use of Maltese taxpayers’ money was now the subject of a criminal case in the court of law. Labour MPs replied wryly to his observation. “I trust this committee will not be turned into some political football,” Andy Ellul said.

This was Yorgen Fenech’s first appearance out of court, and his first chance to speak in a public forum.

The PAC hearings of former chief of staff Keith Schembri had to be suspended after Schembri filed a constitutional case, claiming a breach of his rights when PAC chairman Darren Carabott and two Nationalist MPs filed a criminal report alleging perjury.

Schembri is believed to have used an offshore company in Panama, surreptitiously opened after 2013, that had also identified another secret offshore company belonging to Fenech, 17 Black, as a potential target client according to correspoondence from his auditors.

17 Black, located in Dubai, is believed to have been used to channel illicit payments from Fenech to other players connected in some way to the €200 million Electrogas bid, which includes partners from Azeri state gas company SOCAR, and German company Siemens.

Schembri resigned from chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat in December 2019 soon after the arrest of Fenech, which came on the heels of the arrest of Melvin Theuma, a pardoned criminal who acted as the go-between between Fenech and the executors of the assassination, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio.