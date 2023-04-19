Opposition PAC members request perjury investigation after Keith Schembri testimony

The Nationalist Party has asked the police investigate former minister Edward Scicluna, former deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri over alleged perjury.

The party’s Public Accounts Committee members – MPs Darren Carabott, David Agius and Graham Bencini – handed a formal request to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa so that their testimonies be investigated.

The Opposition’s PAC members allege false testimonies before the committee and the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on the Electrogas contract.

The request comes after Schembri testified before the PAC on Tuesday evening, saying former finance minister Edward Scicluna’s claim that he was not involved in the planning or decisions concerning the costings of the LNG plant, were “senseless”.

He was involved, Schembri said, “naturally enough and perforce, together with the permanent secretary Alfred Camilleri. It was no kitchen Cabinet… it was the Cabinet.”