Schembri short-circuits PAC hearing over perjury complaint as testimony is suspended

Keith Schembri used his legal muscle to dead-leg the chairman and Opposition members of the Public Accounts Committees, when they denied him a Speaker’s ruling to have his testimony suspended.

Schembri’s lawyer, Edward Gatt, said his client wanted a Speaker’s ruling to have his testimony on the NAO report into the Electrogas gas plant, suspended because PAC chairman Darren Carabott and the two Opposition MPs had last week filed a police report.

The report was for a perjury investigation into a PAC witness, the former finance minister Edward Scicluna, and a witness in the Caruana Galizia assassination public inquiry, former deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, over statements by Schembri that contradicted what they told both fora.

On Tuesday afternoon, Schembri went on the offensive by demanding that his testimony be suspended pending the outcome of that police investigation.

It looked like the Nationalist MPs had committed an own-goal with their zealous criminal complaint on two figures’ statements which might have not had paramount bearing on the Schembri grilling.

PAC chairman Darren Carabott consulted the Standing Orders, informing Schembri that only a member of the PAC, and therefore an MP, could request such a ruling.

So Schembri’s lawyer verbalised a request to the committee, requesting whether any MP – ostensibly, Labour – would be willing.

The Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield, who formerly worked by Schembri’s side in the Office of the Prime Minister, requested a closed-doors discussion with the other MPs. But ultimately, the government MPs did not request such a ruling, leaving Schembri’s lawyers to deploy yet another request: a constitutional reference on the PAC’s refusal for the ruling.

Schembri’s lawyers said they would filed a request in the Constitutional Court as to whether it was lawful that Schembri be made to testify in the PAC when its members had filed a related request for a perjury investigation.

Schembri proceeded not to answer any questions from Carabott, who declared that even pending their intended request to the courts, he would ask the witness all the questions he intended asking.

Schembri refused to answer, for example, how he knew that the company Egrant, a Panama company cited in emails from auditors Nexia BT to Mossack Fonseca at the time that they were seeking a bank account for Schembri’s offshore company, had never been ‘used’. Schembri said he would not answer, due to the constitutional case he would request in two days’ time.

At that point, Carabott reminded him that the rules of the PAC were clear and that, based on former rulings, a witness could only refuse to answer a question for fear of incriminating himself. Carabott proceeded to stop the committee sitting, to request a Speaker’s ruling on Schembri’s refusal to answer.

Schembri was dismissed pending the outcome of the Speaker’s ruling.