Elderly man taken to hospital after flipping vehicle
The 72-year-old's health condition is still unknown, as he was rushed to hospital after being pulled from the vehicle by Civil Protection Department staff
A 72-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a traffic accident, where the elderly man flipped his car.
The accident occurred at around 3pm in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi.
Police officers were dispatched to the scene, while the Civil Protection Department aided in safely removing the man from the vehicle.
The elderly man was taken to hospital by ambulance for further examination.