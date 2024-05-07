Bernard Grech blasts Abela for fanning the flames and attacking journalists

PN leader Bernard Grech blasted Prime Minister Robert Abela for “fanning the flames” with his recent rhetoric surrounding the hospitals inquiry.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Grech condemned Abela’s accusation that some journalists formed part of the so called “establishment.”

Abela was speaking during a press conference held on Monday hours after criminal charges were filed against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and other senior figures of the administration.

“Yesterday we saw a Prime Minister held hostage by a devil’s pact,” Grech said.

He also reacted to the revelation that the police had issued criminal charges against 19 individuals - some of them occupying public roles - in connection with the Vitals magisterial inquiry.

“None of those facing criminal charges should occupy a public post,” Grech said. Abela had ruled out automatically suspending public officials facing criminal charges as is normally the case.

The PN leader noted that if any “regular person” faced criminal charges while working within the public sector, they would be suspended. Grech blasted Abela’s special treatment towards those who “truly form part of the establishment.”

On Abela’s persistent use of the word “establishment” on Monday, Grech noted that this is a sign of a panicked man whose back is against a wall. The Opposition leader said that Abela and Joseph Muscat are the true establishment, having led Malta for the past 11 years.

During the press conference, Grech said the Attorney General (AG) has yet to publish the magisterial inquiry and alleged a copy had been given to the Prime Minister.

Grech also noted calls for protests outside the law courts made by Labour propagandist Emanuel Cuschieri and accused Abela of fanning the flames by using language that undermined the credibility of the justice system. Grech warned that Abela's words and Cuschieri's rhetoric could lead to serious consequences.