Roderick Bonnici is made acting BCA CEO

Roderick Bonnici has been appointed acting Building and Construction Authority CEO.

The appointment comes after the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) board was reappointed by the justice ministry in the wake of its resignation en bloc after the latest construction sector accident reopened a wound on the state of enforcement in the industry.

"The appointment of Architect Bonnici is being made at a time when the authority will undergo a restructuring process, in such a way that it will continue to respond more effectively and fulfill the government's commitment to raise standards in the construction sector, in accordance with electoral manifestos and public inquiry recommendations," Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said.

Bonnici had previously been head of the Planning Authority department which is tasked with approving permit applications. He graduated with a Bachelors in Engineering and Architecture, with a Masters degree in Project Management at the University of Malta.

Public outrage at the state of the Maltese construction industry had increased in recent weeks, following yet another death of a worker in a construction site after a damning public inquiry report dug into the lax enforcement and regulations governing the sector. Maltese prime minister Robert Abela has admitted that authorities that regulate the construction industry still do not have the necessary resources needed for such a task.

