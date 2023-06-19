Pilots trying to pressure government into agreeing with their demands, Caruana says

Updated at 8:45pm with MHRA statement

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has accused the pilots’ union of trying to pressure government to bow down to its demands by issuing directives without prior consultation.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar, the minister said the union (ALPA) took the decision to issue the Work to Rule directive following a meeting with its members last Friday.

Work-to-rule is a form of industrial action under which employees adhere strictly to their minimum required contractual obligations, but do absolutely nothing more.

“ALPA decided without any written agreement, that pilots should work to rule. There was no industrial action declared, and there was no communication with the management,” Caruana told the House.

He said this was an “irresponsible attitude” by the union during such a crucial period of negotiations between government and Brussels.

The minister said he has always kept pilots and cabin crew in the loop when negotiating the way forward for the airline.

Air Malta’s future is currently up in the air with the European Commission reportedly refusing to grant state aid to the ailing airline, perhaps paving the way for a new national airline to be set up in its stead.

He said on Monday, four pilots had reported sick, and when 25 pilots were contacted to replace them, they replied by saying that they did not want to go against the union. This resulted in delays.

The minister said negotiations with Brussels have to make “financial sense”, and be as close as possible to what government has proposed.

Earlier, Caruana said conclusive documentation has been sent to the European Commission, and hopes feedback from their end will be sent in the coming weeks.

MHRA appeals for reconciliation between ALPA and Government

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) appealed for reconciliation between ALPA and the government in a statement issued on Monday evening.

“Now that the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector in Malta is recovering over the major losses suffered during two years of economic hardship resulting from the global pandemic, MHRA appeals to the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) to be responsible before causing any further disruptions which will directly hurt the people of goodwill who have been waiting for this moment for their business to finally pick up again,” it said.

The MHRA said Air Malta is key to the tourism industry and the economic wellbeing of the country, and Government along with the relevant stakeholders are already doing a lot to ensure that the national airline remains afloat.

“This however does not give the right to anyone who disagrees with how this needs to be done by causing further damage to the wider economy and to the same people who ultimately are paying the taxes for Air Malta to keep going,” it said.

“MHRA is confident that the leaders of the ALPA will take up this appeal constructively and will resort to discussions rather than to insensitive disruptive actions. MHRA is ready to assist in bridging any difference which may exist between Government and the ALPA with the aim of reaching an agreement which reflects a fair deal for all involved including the taxpayers. Any other avenue will lead nowhere but to a disaster. Let’s keep the wellbeing of the national airlines as the priority for the wellbeing of our country.”