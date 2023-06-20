[WATCH] Zoo regulation still in limbo almost three years on

Almost three years on, government has still not given a specific timeframe for the introduction of new zoo regulations.

Despite saying that a final proposal to amend zoo legislation was set to be presented to cabinet, in June of 2022, no update has yet been given on when such regulations, or what the final proposal for the regulations looks like.

Responding to journalists during a press conference, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said that he understands the frustration felt due to the delay. While reassuring that “government is politically committed to present legislation regulating zoos,” Refalo stated that all stakeholders’ interests are safeguarded in this process.

In 2020, government proposed the prohibition of big-cat cub petting at zoos in a White Paper, but relinquished it just 24 hours later following outrage by zookeeper and known Labour adherent Anton Cutajar.

Zoo regulations have so far remained the same despite the White Paper proposals.

From her end, parliamentary secretary for animal rights, Alicia Bugeja Said simply stated, “We are working so that we can implement this law in the coming time.”