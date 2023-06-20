Malta registered 100 same-sex marriages in 2020, information tabled in parliament shows.

Data was tabled in the House by Home Affairs Minister in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo.

Figures show same-sex marriages reduced dramatically during the pandemic years, with 41 and 49 marriages registered in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

81 marriages were registered in 2019, and 65 in 2018.

Malta will host Europride 2023 in Valletta between 7 and 17 September, making it the smallest country to ever host the event. The chosen theme for the Valletta celebrations is Equality From The Heart.

40,000 visitors are expected to descend on the island, with celebrations being held over a 10-day period.