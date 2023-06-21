Public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death is crucial and urgent - Public Interest Litigation Network

A public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia is needed to ensure construction site fatalities are prevented in the future, a team of Public Interest Litigation Network (PILN) lawyers have said.

“Regardless of the outcome of the criminal investigation, without a public inquiry that questions the circumstances of Jean Paul’s death, society will continue to be faced with fatalities and injuries on construction sites that could be prevented,” a statement read.

They said only a transparent and public process of inquiry can bring about justice for Jean Paul Sofia and for his family, and identify the changes that Malta needs to make to prevent future deaths.

“The questions that must be asked include whether Jean Paul Sofia’s death could have been prevented; whether there were and are failures in the system that are contributing to fatalities and injuries on construction sites; and how reasonable action can be taken to prevent such fatalities and injuries,” the PILN said.

A public inquiry will also contribute towards promoting a better understanding of the importance of industry standards that are designed to fulfil their purpose and the attendant obligation to adhere to them, they said.

It would be the essential first step towards securing the protection of the right to life as well as to securing good governance in the exercise of administrative and executive discretion and relative processes.

Jean Paul Sofia, 20, died in the partial collapse of a multi-storey building he was working at.

He lost his life while five other persons were injured and hospitalised, three of whom were seriously injured. It took at least 14 hours to find Jean Paul’s lifeless body.

His family and friends have repeatedly called for a public inquiry into his death, but Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted he has full trust in the outcome of the magisterial inquiry.